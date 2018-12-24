Dec 24, 2018 Jason Gabak News, News, Skaneateles Press
Natalie Elizabeth Ernyey weds Ian McKenzie Newland
Skaneateles natives Natalie Ernyey (daughter of Betsy Ernyey) and Ian Newland (son of Fergus and Meg Newland) were married on Septe. 8, 2018.Family and friends gathered to celebrate their wedding at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar, New York. The ceremony took place outside on a deck overlooking the Salmon River, followed by a reception inside the Tailwater Lodge. After a honeymoon spent traveling through Greece and Croatia, the couple returned to Boston, Massachusetts where they currently reside.
Natalie holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Binghamton University as well as a master’s in business administration and is currently employed as a global marketing manager at a technology company in Cambridge, MA. Ian holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bryant University and is currently employed as the director of real estate at a development company in Boston. They both graduated from Skaneateles High School in 2007 and 2008 respectively.
