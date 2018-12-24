Natalie Elizabeth Ernyey weds Ian McKenzie Newland

Natalie Elizabeth Ernyey weds Ian McKenzie Newland

Skaneateles natives Natalie Ernyey (daughter of Betsy Ernyey) and Ian Newland (son of Fergus and Meg Newland) were married on Septe. 8, 2018.Family and friends gathered to celebrate their wedding at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar, New York. The ceremony took place outside on a deck overlooking the Salmon River, followed by a reception inside the Tailwater Lodge. After a honeymoon spent traveling through Greece and Croatia, the couple returned to Boston, Massachusetts where they currently reside.

Natalie holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Binghamton University as well as a master’s in business administration and is currently employed as a global marketing manager at a technology company in Cambridge, MA. Ian holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bryant University and is currently employed as the director of real estate at a development company in Boston. They both graduated from Skaneateles High School in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story