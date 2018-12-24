 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Natalie Elizabeth Ernyey weds Ian McKenzie Newland

Dec 24, 2018 News, News, Skaneateles Press

Natalie Elizabeth Ernyey weds Ian McKenzie Newland

Natalie Elizabeth Ernyey weds Ian McKenzie Newland

Skaneateles natives Natalie Ernyey (daughter of Betsy Ernyey) and Ian Newland (son of Fergus and Meg Newland) were married on Septe. 8, 2018.Family and friends gathered to celebrate their wedding at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar, New York. The ceremony took place outside on a deck overlooking the Salmon River, followed by a reception inside the Tailwater Lodge. After a honeymoon spent traveling through Greece and Croatia, the couple returned to Boston, Massachusetts where they currently reside.

Natalie holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Binghamton University as well as a master’s in business administration and is currently employed as a global marketing manager at a technology company in Cambridge, MA. Ian holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bryant University and is currently employed as the director of real estate at a development company in Boston. They both graduated from Skaneateles High School in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

Comment on this Story

Rotarian make holiday donation

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill