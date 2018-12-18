MasterWorks Chorale celebrates the season

Magnificent Messiah joins Dickens festivities

Guests were welcomed to celebrate the holidays in Skaneateles, with Dickens Christmas and a performance of Handel’s Magnificent Messiah by MasterWorks Chorale. The performance was held at 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at St. James’ Episcopal Church.

Under the direction of Kip Coerper, Ch.M, the Chorale’s special presentation of Handel’s masterpiece included the beloved and best-known Christmas portion of the Messiah as well as additional solos and choruses from the full oratorio. The Chorale was accompanied by a chamber orchestra. Audience members were also invited to join the Chorale’s 60 voices in singing the thrilling Hallelujah Chorus.

The program was presented in part with funding from the Skaneateles Area Arts Council (SKARTS). This special presentation was also supported by the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.

MasterWorks Chorale has been bringing the joy of music to Central New York audiences for more than 50 years. Its members hail from Onondaga, Cayuga, and Oswego counties. The Chorale is a member of Chorus America, a nonprofit organization for the advancement of choral singing, and is overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors. Information is available on the web at masterworkscny.org or by emailing info@masterworkscny.org.

