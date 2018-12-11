Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

20 Years Ago

In the Dec. 9, 1998 edition of the Skaneateles Press, you could find a blurb titled “Fugitive of the Week.” It goes on to describe a man wanted for first degree burglary, robbery and assault in the second degree, as well as many other physical traits of the criminal, such as his height and weight. Upon seeing this, the thought that came to my mind was a query concerning the usage of “Wanted” posters in the modern era. As it’s stylized in the paper, I thought it was a tactic of sheriffs of the Old-West, that romantic era of gunslingers and dusty sunsets. After researching the question, I found that it was during the ‘90s that such posters, at least on the federal level, had started to move to cyberspace. Then I started to find the information for the local level of policing. And it seems to reaffirm my initial research. While using posters on print media and TV is still done, for the most part, police departments are turning to social media, as it is more “‘…like skipping the middleman and going directly to the citizens…” In a few more years, we may have to wish this iconic symbol of American crime goodbye.

40 Years Ago

Today, many Americans spend up to 15 percent of their annual income for a vacation to paradise. But, 80 years ago, Wilcox Travel agency advertised affordable and interesting vacations. For example, an eight night trip to London from the Syracuse Airport was only $514 per person during the week of Easter. This is considerably less expensive compared to a trip to London today. As of 2018, a flight to London costs around $1,000 to $2,500 depending on the dates and length of the trip. Wilcox also offered many more of these travel packages which included prepaid meals and hotel accommodation in addition to the flight.

60 Years Ago

… senior students of Skaneateles High School were planning their memorable class trip and end of year dance. Senior year provides many opportunities and long-lasting memories. Of these include the class trip and any activities, such as fundraising for an end of the year Senior Ball. However, 60 years ago, the sheer size of the senior class caused the annual New York City Trip, which used to be a tradition, to be cancelled. The seniors were then polled for a new location of the Senior Trip. Among the ideas were day trips to Niagara Falls, the Thousand Islands, Cooperstown, or the state museum at Albany. The class was looking into fundraisers, such as selling cookies and coke at basketball games. Eventually the idea to turn Senior Ball into a dinner as well as a dance was introduced. In fact, Senior Ball is still a dinner-dance. Ball is usually held at the Country Club and is traditionally a dinner dance. Now, the senior class trip is to Darien Lake. The fundraising for Ball and Darien Lake is the annual Pasta Dinner, held the same evening as the Sophomore Circus fundraiser. No matter where the trip will be, it is sure to be a memorable experience for each and every student for years to come.

80 Years Ago

… the Skaneateles’ high school glee club put on a production of “The Awakening of Ebenezer Scrooge”, an adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic tale. 80 years later, the village now celebrates the 25th anniversary of Dickens Christmas. Dickens will end on Christmas Eve, but there is still plenty of activities to enjoy. This weekend you can have breakfast with Santa at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. 9 am & 11 am on both Saturday and Sunday. You can also see “A Christmas Carol Trunk Show” that will be acted out with your help at 3:30 p.m. at the gazebo in Clift Park. These events and a host of others all help Dickens Christmas to contribute to the jolly atmosphere of Skaneateles for this, and many Christmases to come.

100 Years Ago

…the Skaneateles Press published an article on croup cough. According to the Mayo Clinic, croup cough, formally called laryngotracheobronchitis, is an upper airway infection that blocks breathing and has a distinctive barking cough. It is common in young children from three months to 5 years old, but people of any age can be affected by it. The article claims that croup can be cured by Chamberlain’s Cough Remedy. We now know, a century later, that there are better and more effective remedies available to treat this illness. In this day and age, children can be diagnosed with croup by their doctor and prescribed steroids that can help the illness to resolve faster.

