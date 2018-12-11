WG girls basketball defeats C-NS in overtime

More than nine months since they waged a classic battle for the Section III Class AA girls basketball championship, West Genesee and Cicero-North Syracuse reunited, and again it proved memorable.

The two-time defending champion Wildcats overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half, then surrendered an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter before pulling out a 55-52, overtime victory over the Northstars.

From the outset, the game was played with post-season intensity, even though each side had only one game in the books. WG had won its opener Nov. 29 over CBA, with C-NS prevailing over Baldwinsville on Dec. 4.

Helped by 10-0 runs that closed both the first and second quarters, the Northstars maintained control, and were up 36-27 early in the third quarter.

It was here that WG’s vaunted defense turned the game around, picking up pressure and forcing C-NS into all kinds of mistakes. For more than eight minutes, the Northstars were unable to convert a field goal.

During that time, the Wildcats went on a 19-2 run. It was sophomore Catie Cunningham sparking WG’s attack, pouring in all 22 of her points in the first three quarters, more than making up for the struggles of Madison Smith, who went without a field goal in the first half.

But after Mackenzie Smith’s layup and free throw with 4:35 left that made it 48-40, the Wildcats were shut out for the rest of regulation, giving C-NS ample time to break out of its drought and catch up.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Alexandra Miller and Morgan Siechen cut WG’s lead to two. Then, with 36.4 seconds left, Jessica Cook, who led C-NS with 20 points, hit a driving layup, and when Mackenzie Smith’s long 3-point attempt to win it in the waning seconds fell off the rim, it went to overtime 48-48.

And they were still tied, 52-52, when WG’s defense won it. C-NS had the ball in the last minute of OT when pressure forced a loose ball that Mackenzie Smith ran down, and she converted the go-ahead basket, giving her 19 points for the night.

Seconds later, the Northstars turned it over again, and WG managed to keep the ball away until, fouled with 1.8 seconds left, Madison Smith hit one of two free throws.

Still with a chance to force a second OT, C-NS, from midcourt, passed it to Mackenzie White, whose 3-pointer fell short as the clock ran out. The WIldcats and Northstars meet again Jan. 15 in Camillus.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story