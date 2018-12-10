Sheriff’s Office: Pedestrian killed in morning accident

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an accident involving a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian this morning on Henry Clay Blvd near Norstar Blvd in the Town of Clay.

At approximately 5:27 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies along with rescue personnel from the Moyers Corners Fire Department and NOVA Ambulance responded to Henry Clay Blvd near Norstar Blvd for a reported accident involving a Mercedes Sprinter van that struck a pedestrian. When deputies arrived on scene they discovered an unconscious adult male in the road with severe injuries. The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he died a short time later. Deputies have since identified him as 28 year old Thomas Rizzo of Syracuse, who witnesses say he was observed walking on the inside northbound lane of Henry Clay Blvd when he was struck. Deputies say the Sprinter Van, which is owned by Servomation Refreshments Inc. out of Conastota, was being operated by James Close (32) of Syracuse, who making a delivery to a nearby business at the time of the accident. Close was not injured in the accident and deputies say no tickets are expected.

The north bound lanes of Henry Clay Blvd were closed for several hours between Glencrest Ave and Crossroads Park Dr. while members of the Accident Investigations Team processed the scene. The road has since reopened.

