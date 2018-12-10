Elks host Hoop Shoot

Camillus Elks host annual Hoop Shoot contest

Camillus Elks Lodge No. 2367 hosted their annual Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest on Dec. 1 at West Genesee High School. The program was free to all interested boys and girls ages 8 to 13 from the greater Camillus area.

The program focuses on teaching basketball shooting skills, sportsmanship and spirited competition. The program was offered to over 2,000 students within the school district with 46 students competing at the Lodge contest on Saturday.

All students received School Winner certificates. Lodge contest winners and runner-ups received trophies and certificates.

Winners in the Girls category were Eva Guy (8-9), Amyah Macknail (10-11) and Alison Offutt (12-13). Winners in the Boys category were Ryan Klaben (8-9), Colin Straub (10-11) and Ryan Tabaczyk (12-13).

Winners will progress to the Elks Ontario District Hoop Shoot contest on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. at Oswego Middle School in Oswego, NY and hosted by Oswego Elks Lodge 271. The Ontario District contest will have students from the Syracuse, Oswego, Auburn, Fulton, Liverpool, and Camillus lodges.

Camillus Elks wish to thank West Genesee School district administrators, athletic director, and physical education teachers for their continued support in this national youth development program.

About the Elks Hoop Shoot: The Elks “Hoop Shoot” Free Throw Contest is the largest and most visible of the many youth activities sponsored by Elks Lodges. More than three million boys and girls, ages 8‐13, participate each year. The Elks “Hoop Shoot” highlights the Elks commitment to America’s youth. From the millions of youngsters who participate and advance through local, district, state and regional competition, six national champions are named — one boy and one girl in each of three categories: ages 8‐9, 10‐11 and 12‐13. The winners each receive a trophy and their names are inscribed on a plaque at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Parents accompany contestants throughout the competition. The parents of finalists at the state, regional and national levels attend the competitions as guests of the Elks.

About Elks U.S.A.

The Camillus Elks are one of over 1,900 Lodges within the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Celebrating 150 years of volunteerism this year, the Elks are the leading patriotic and charitable organization in the U.S. with nearly one million members. Their mission is to quicken the spirit of American patriotism and serve the people and communities through benevolent programs focused on children and veterans. Programs include scholarships, Americanism essay contests, Basketball Hoop Shoot contests, Soccer Shoot contests, Drug Awareness campaigns, Junior Golf, Junior Bowling, Dictionary project, Scouting, and Veterans programs at the Syracuse VA medical center. All monies for benevolent programs are raised through volunteer efforts of its members and the Ladies Auxiliary.

