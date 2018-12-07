DEWITT: ‘Caring Crusaders’ deliver over 300 cookies to local fire depts.

The Caring Crusaders of the Holy Cross School recently delivered over 300 cookies to local fire departments and thanked them for their service, even receiving tours of the firehouses and a peek inside the firetrucks. (submitted photo)

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

Traveling during a wintry morning, unfazed by the flurries, the Holy Cross Caring Crusaders of the Holy Cross School in DeWitt recently hand-delivered trays of nearly 300 cookies to their local fire departments, spreading the warmth during the year’s coldest season.

Starting at noon on Sunday, Nov. 18, the Crusaders, composed of fifth and sixth graders, delivered cookies to the Syracuse, Dewitt, East Syracuse and Onondaga Hill Fire Departments.

The Caring Crusaders are part of the Holy Cross School, which is associated with the Holy Cross Parish in Dewitt and part of the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese.

Students each brought four dozen cookies, sorted them out in trays and baskets, and delivered them to their home fire stations to thank local firefighters for their service, said Coordinator Marianne Fricke.

“The firefighters at [student] Katie Pledger’s station in Brewerton were just returning from a call and were so excited to get a tray,” said Fricke.

Fricke’s son Ben and his brothers were even given a tour of the East Syracuse Fire Department and got to see inside the trucks. Other stations, like DeWitt and Syracuse, also gave the kids a tour.

“They wanted to say thank you for keeping us safe and wish them a Happy Thanksgiving,” she said.

In the past, the Caring Crusaders have cooked two dinners for the Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse during the summer and have raked leaves for elderly in local neighborhoods. Their most recent bottle-and-can drive even raised $340.

Next on their agenda, the Caring Crusaders plan to hold a Diaper Drive for Joseph’s House in Syracuse, return to the Ronald McDonald House (a “specific request from the kids,” said Fricke) and serve breakfast at Emmaus House in Utica.

“They are really enjoying helping others,” said Fricke.

