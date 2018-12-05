Years Ago in Skaneateles

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

20 Years Ago

On Dec. 5, 1998, the Skaneateles newspaper published an advertisement for a local event called ‘Holiday Lights’. The event took place from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2 and included live entertainment, festive light displays, breakfast with Santa, and many more holiday themed activities. This event still exists today under the name ‘Lights on the Lake’, but only includes the light displays, which have been scaled up. Today, visitors must drive through the two mile long display instead of walking, but may stroll or walk their dogs along the lakeside during November 13th and 14th. Furthermore, the festivities began on Nov. 15, and go to Jan. 6 from 5 to 10 p.m. each night. From twenty years ago to now, Lights on the Lake has brought Christmas spirit to the local community. Visit the Lights on the Lake website for more information.

40 Years Ago

In 1978, the Skaneateles Press published an ad for a phone store called The Conversation Station. This store offered over 50 styles and colors of phones, which was seen as very avant-garde at the time. According to Quartz, there are now more than 24,000 different Android devices! Additionally, the ad included a photo of a phone attached to its keypad by a wire, which would be considered very outdated by today’s standards. It is extraordinary how much change can occur in just 40 years!

60 Years Ago

An article titled “Eat Heartily but Be Wary of Nutritional Bunk” tried to put readers at ease regarding holiday foods. The author argued that holiday foods, such as turkey, sweet potatoes, and homemade pumpkin pie, are often more hearty, natural, and healthy than diet and food fads. Advice for holiday eaters this year isn’t all that different. The American Heart Association asks: “Do you decorate for the holidays with a lot of color? Treat your plate the same way. Fruits and vegetables will add flavor, color and nutrients to holiday favorites. And they help you feel fuller longer so you can avoid the temptation to overeat.” Eat the rainbow!

80 Years Ago

Here in the town of Skaneateles, ice hockey has always been an important part of our culture. Eighty years ago, an advertisement in this very newspaper listed the prices of new hockey equipment. With skates priced from $4.95-$7.50 and hockey sticks that cost up to $1.00, this shows great contrast to today’s prices on the same equipment. For example, a high school student can spend an average of $200-$600 for skates. However this is relatively reasonable compared to pro-hockey skates that can cost an NHL player anywhere from $800 to $1,000. In addition to this, a hockey stick can cost a player about $180. As time passes and prices rise, hockey still has an overwhelming presence in this village that will continue to strengthen our Laker Pride.

100 Years Ago

… the six breweries located in Syracuse ceased production with the arrival of cold weather in Central New York. The stoppage lasted four months and was preceded by days of overtime in an effort to achieve their surplus quota. In 1918, breweries in Syracuse were a vital part of the economy as they employed around 500 men and produced approximately 6 million dollars in revenue! After inflation, that would be nearly 100 million dollars in revenue today. Today, there are over 15 breweries located in the greater Syracuse area, all of which continue to brew in the winter months. 100 years later, it’s interesting to see the growth in this industry.

