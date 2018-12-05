Remembrance service takes place Dec. 7

The Maurer Funeral Home, Inc., of Liverpool and Baldwinsville, and the Liverpool Clergy Association will gather as a community of faith, as a church, as family, friends and neighbors join together for the Annual Candlelight Remembrance Service.

This service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, located at 904 Vine St. in Liverpool.

The service is open to anyone who has lost a loved one. You will have an opportunity to remember and honor your loved one by lighting a candle in their memory.

