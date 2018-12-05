 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Remembrance service takes place Dec. 7

Dec 05, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Star Review

Remembrance service takes place Dec. 7

The Maurer Funeral Home, Inc., of Liverpool and Baldwinsville, and the Liverpool Clergy Association will gather as a community of faith, as a church, as family, friends and neighbors join together for the Annual Candlelight Remembrance Service.

This service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, located at 904 Vine St. in Liverpool.

The service is open to anyone who has lost a loved one. You will have an opportunity to remember and honor your loved one by lighting a candle in their memory.

Comment on this Story

Driving out hunger
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill