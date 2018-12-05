 

Manlius home a ‘total loss’ after fire

A house on Strawberry Lane in Manlius caught fire Tuesday afternoon and resulted in a “total loss,” according to the Manlius Fire Chief. (photo courtesy Brad Pinsky)

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

A house on Strawberry Lane in the town of Manlius is now a “total loss” after suffering a fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Manlius Fire Chief Brad Pinsky, the house was already engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, smoke billowing from the home and burning through the roof, deeming nothing to be salvageable.

At around 1 p.m. on Dec. 3, a resident reported the fire on 7498 Strawberry Lane, off Salt Springs Road, to Onondaga County, said Pinsky. Though the fire was knocked down a little after 2 p.m., it resulted in a complete destruction of property. No residents were home at the time and no firefighters were injured, however, it is unknown if any pets survived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Pinsky said.

Firefighters remained on scene on Dec. 3 after 5 p.m. to extinguish hot spots and investigate a house fire on Strawberry Lane in Manlius, resulting in a “total loss,” according to the Manlius Fire Chief. (photo by Lauren Young)

The lack of a fire hydrant was a major issue in the process, and Pinsky said was grateful for the response of other departments in assisting to bring water to the fire, including firefighters from Fayetteville, South Onondaga, Pompey Hill, Fabius, Chittenango, LaFayette, Cazenovia and Minoa.

Fire crews remained on scene after 5 p.m. to extinguish hot spots and investigate. The Red Cross is currently assisting the family.

