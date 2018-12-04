Local residents start GoFundMe page for injured JD grad

Jamesville-DeWitt graduate Jeff Gabriel was involved in a severe car accident last Friday and a GoFundMe page has been created to help with medical bills and transportation costs. (GoFundMe.com)

Jeff Gabriel in critical condition after PA car accident

Recent Jamesville-DeWitt graduate Jeff Gabriel was involved in a severe car accident on Nov. 30 in Pittsburgh, Pa., and a local family friend has created a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for medical expenses.

Gabriel suffered multiple skull and compound fractures, a broken pelvis and sustained head trauma, and remains in critical condition in the ICU at UPMC Mercy Hospital, the main hospital facility of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pennsylvania, according to the GoFundMe page.

The page, created by family friend Sharon Vazquez, was created to help Gabriel and his family with medical bills, lodging and travel expenses from Syracuse to Pittsburgh.

Since the page’s creation on Dec. 4, $6,035 has been raised of its $30,000 goal.

“This amazing web of connected people give hope and strength to Jeff’s family,” said Vazquez on the GoFundMe page. “In talking to Jeff’s mom, her first words are of her thanks to his friends for their loving messages, to everyone who has reached out to them and they are continuing to ‘feel all this LOVE.’”

Visit Gabriel’s GoFundMe page to donate: gofundme.com/here-to-help-the-friends-of-jeff-gabriel-amp-family?fbclid=IwAR0cmkPkvK4b0VGR3r9m6qUu7hqnlVCbRpWBYHGPpZBprAsLyLu3p6aycp0.

