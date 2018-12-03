Skaneateles middle school shopping spree helps others

Annual Skaneateles Middle School Holiday Shopping Spree scheduled for Dec. 12

The 18th annual Skaneateles Middle School Holiday Shopping Spree is set to take place on Wednesday, December 12 at Target in Camillus, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The Holiday Shopping Spree is once again presented by the Skaneateles Middle School Student Council.

Thanks to the help of private donations and the Student Council, students will head to Target on Dec. 12 armed with $15,000 to purchase gifts for children who otherwise may not get any this Christmas.

The students will be split into separate shopping groups, with each having 90 minutes to shop. Each item purchased must be under $15.

The vast number of toys collected will be distributed throughout Central New York to children of all ages via 15 different charity organizations.

“The Holiday Shopping Spree not only makes children of Central New York smile, but it impacts the students who participate in this annual event,” said Scott Stagnitta, the Skaneateles Middle School’s student council advisor. “They see first-hand through photos, letters, and videos supplied by our toy recipients, how giving to other children makes the world a better place.”

