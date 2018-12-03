 

Red Kettle Campaign underway, seeking student volunteers

Dec 03, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, News, Nonprofits

The 2018 Salvation Army Class Ambassadors, pictured from left: Abby Burrell (senior), Molly Brown (junior), Nina Royer (sophomore) and Charlie Aronson (freshman). (submitted photo)

The 2018 Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is recruiting student volunteers to bell ring this holiday season. During lunch periods, Cazenovia High School students can sign up to bell ring outside of the cafeteria from Wednesday, Nov. 7 through Thursday, Nov. 15.

The student volunteers will receive community credits for the number of hours they spend bell ringing. Volunteers will be stationed at Kinney Drugs and Tops Friendly Markets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 21, continuing through Christmas Eve.

The 2018 Salvation Army Class Ambassadors are Abby Burrell (senior), Molly Brown (junior), Nina Royer (sophomore), and Charlie Aronson (freshman). These Ambassadors are responsible for launching and overseeing the volunteer program this holiday season.

Participation is highly encouraged as 90 percent of the funds raised in Cazenovia will stay in the area to benefit the community and its residents. In partnership with CazCares, the donations collected will be distributed to programs that assist those in need.

