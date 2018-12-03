Elbirdge native takes part in Bengals Care Day

Dec 03, 2018 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News
Bengals Dare to Care Day at Buffalo State College.
Elbridge native takes part in Bengals Dare to Care
Justin Quinn was one of more than 700 students who volunteered on Buffalo State’s annual Bengals Dare to Care Day on Sept. 15, 2018. Students volunteered at a variety of community organizations as part of Buffalo State’s commitment to community engagement.
Buffalo State is a State University of New York (SUNY) college located in Buffalo, New York. The college offers 79 undergraduate majors as well as many minors and certificate programs. Every year, thousands of students benefit from Buffalo State’s community engagement, hands-on learning opportunities, and affordable SUNY tuition. Buffalo State also offers more than 60 graduate programs.
Dec 03, 2018 0
Dec 03, 2018 0
Dec 03, 2018 0
Dec 03, 2018 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Dec 03, 2018
Dec 03, 2018
Dec 03, 2018