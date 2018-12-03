 

Elbridge native takes part in Bengals Care Day

Elbirdge native takes part in Bengals Care Day

Bengals Dare to Care Day at Buffalo State College.

Elbridge native takes part in Bengals Dare to Care

Justin Quinn was one of more than 700 students who volunteered on Buffalo State’s annual Bengals Dare to Care Day on Sept. 15, 2018. Students volunteered at a variety of community organizations as part of Buffalo State’s commitment to community engagement.

Buffalo State is a State University of New York (SUNY) college located in Buffalo, New York. The college offers 79 undergraduate majors as well as many minors and certificate programs. Every year, thousands of students benefit from Buffalo State’s community engagement, hands-on learning opportunities, and affordable SUNY tuition. Buffalo State also offers more than 60 graduate programs.

