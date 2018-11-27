Camillus Optimists continue tree sale tradition

Optimists host Christmas tree sale

Founded in 1919, Optimists International started its journey in becoming the largest, international service club with over 3,000 chapters with 80,000 members in 20 different countries, with the sole purpose of bringing out the best in our yong people in the community. Fifty-five years ago a group of Camillus residents formed the local chapter of Camillus Optimists on May 9, 1963.

Over the years this group has brought youth athletic programs (Baseball, Softball, Basketball & Golf) , Student & Teacher Awards, Student Athlete Awards, Oratorical and Essay Contests, Bicycle Safety, Local and Regional Pitch Hit and Run competitions, Scouting programs and annually awards 3 college scholarships to graduating seniors. There are many more projects that we can’t begin to list them all, but we support all aspects of Camillus community life.

For 50 years, the local Camillus Optimist Club has held one single fundraiser to fund all of its charitable works, and that is their Annual Christmas Tree Sale. While dozens of club members and volunteers make the tree sale happen, this one program has been chaired by one of our most senior members for over 25 years. Pat Lisi , 83 of Camillus NY has provided the steady hand of leadership of this program. He is truly a remarkable man

This year, being the 50th anniversary of our tree selling efforts and honoring his 25 years of unwavering dedication to the club and the Tree Sale program, the local chapter teamed up with two local business owners and the Town’s Park & Recreation team to provide a complete overhaul of the tree sale trailer which serves as home base for our operations from from the Saturday after Thanksgiving until we sell the lot clean of trees. The trailer is being “renamed” Lisi’s Lodge and has been professionally restored by Custom Rides and Twisted Metal Body Shop and Silverback Kustoms – Airbrush Graphic, both located in Marietta, NY

Optimism is alive and well in Camillus New York as we have forged an incredible bond of teamwork with our partners at the West Genesee School District, The Camillus Parks and Recreation Department, Various community leaders/volunteers of youth related activities, Local businesses, a dozens of citizen volunteers that have donated their time, energy efforts and dollars to bring out the best in the youth of Camillus. It is one of the many things that makes Camillus an incredible community in which to live in Onondaga County.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story