Brass Act to perform

Trombone quartet to perform at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

To start the Advent Season, Holy Trinity Lutheran at 37 W. Genesee St. in Skaneateles is inviting the community to their regularly scheduled worship service on Sunday morning, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. The service will incorporate special music performed by A Brass Act. Selections for the worship service include carol favorites such as The First Noel and Away in a Manger, along with Brahms “Finale from Symphony 1”, Handel’s “Rinaldo”, and Gounod’s “Two Quartets from ‘Romeo and Juliette’”. Music composed and arranged by Holy Trinity member Tom Camp will also be offered. A reception will be held in the church’s fellowship hall following the service.

A Brass Act is a Syracuse-based trombone quartet known for its technique and versatility, proficient in multiple styles, including jazz, pops, classical, Broadway and film. The quartet regularly performs at churches, schools, hospitals and parks throughout Central and Upstate New York. Recent engagements include the “If Music be the Food” series (benefitting the Food Bank of CNY) and the Front Row Players’ annual fundraiser at Eastern Hills Bible Church. Members of the group are Steve Button, Clifford Crain, Dave DiGennaro and Rob Enslin, who all play in the long-running Bones East ensemble. Steve performs with various groups, including the Catskill and Utica symphonies and the Rome Community Concert Band. A music teacher at Canastota High School, he previously taught at Hamilton College, Colgate University and South African College Schools in Cape Town. Clifford, the group’s bass trombonist, plays with the Syracuse University Brass Ensemble (SUBE), Bones East, the Oswego City Band and the Ilion Civic Band. A management account by day, he oversees the quartet’s library, whose charts number in the hundreds. Like Clifford, Rob plays in several community groups, including SUBE. Rob is a former record executive who works as a writer at Syracuse University. Dave is a music teacher at Homer Senior High School, and, along with Steve, often arranges for the group. In addition to being an accomplished soloist, he is a sought-after pit musician for Syracuse Stage, Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and the Famous Artists Broadway Theater Series.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story