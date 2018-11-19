Golf tournament helps area food pantries

Annual golf tournament raises funds for food pantries

Each year the Monsignor Meaney, Knights of Columbus 9042, Elbridge, NY conducts a Golf Tournament at the Pearl Lakes Golf Course, Skaneateles to benefit the Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantries.

The men’s winners included Ray Miles, Joe Miglionica, Ray Jesmer and Chris Perry.

Winners in the mixed teams include Chuck Longrette, Sandy Longrette, Robert Walrath and Carol Walrath.

The real winners are the distressed families who benefit from these local food pantries.

The event was able to raise with the help of Welch Allyn and Sysco of Syracuse over $4,500 in cash and provisions shared by the two food pantries.

With the ever increasing needs locally, our food pantries are being stretched to maintain the level of outreach to those in need.

Each donation of non-perishable food items and financial support is greatly appreciated.

Since its inception in 2006, this modest tournament enabled the Elbridge Council to disburse over $36,000 in cash and provisions for the two food pantries.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story