Cookbooks and more this holiday season at the Skaneateles Library

At the Library: Holiday cookbooks and more

By Deanna King

Skaneateles Library

The holiday season has arrived! We know you’re busy and that there are a million and one things going on this time of year, but everyone’s got to eat, so why not try something new? Here at the library we’ve got a few cookbook suggestions to help liven up your holiday fare.

First, we’ve got a cute little book called Friendsgiving: Celebrate Your Family of Friends by Alexandra Shytsman. This book is great for the first-time holiday host because it’s got lots of planning tips as well as suggestions for appetizers (like the Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Crostini Bar, pg. 19) and cocktails pairings.

If you’re dreading the workload that comes with cooking for a crowd, we recommend the book “Holiday Slow Cooker: 100 Incredible & Festive Recipes for Every Celebration” by Leigh Anne Wilkes. The slow cooker is your most constant and reliable friend in the kitchen. There never seems to be enough room in the oven when cooking a holiday meal, so why not use your trusty crock pot! This cookbook has recipes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years and more, so you’ll have plenty of options.

This next book is for more seasoned home cooks who are looking to add some wow factor to their meals. Want to go the extra mile and make your own dinner rolls? If you do, then the book “All Time Best Holiday Entertaining” by the editors at America’s Test Kitchen is for you. It also has some really lovely recipes for desserts like a classic lemon tart (pg. 147) and chocolate pots de crème (pg. 142).

If you’re feeling really adventurous in the dessert department and have the urge to bake, we recommend paging through “The Magic of Gingerbread” by Catherine Beddall. It’s got beautiful pictures of gingerbread creations that range from the traditional candy-covered house to the gingerbread show home. If you’re really looking for a challenge, you’ll find it here!

All of these books (and more) will be featured in a display in the library, ready and waiting to be checked out. We hope everyone in our community has a great holiday season and we hope to see you soon.

Upcoming Events:

Guitar Concert Series: Music School of CNY

Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Holiday classical guitar concert brought to you by the library and Great Lakes Guitar Society. No registration. Free.

Lecture: The Science Behind DNA Testing

Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Learn from local Dr. John Gilly about what our genes say about us. No registration.

