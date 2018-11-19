After absentee ballot count, Salka defeats Magee for state assembly

John Salka

Following a count of absentee and affidavit ballots throughout most of the 121st State Assembly District, Republican John Salka has defeated 28-year incumbent Democrat Bill Magee.

The district encompasses all of Madison County and portions of Otsego and Oneida Counties.

On election night, Salka held a lead of 963 votes out of more than 44,000 votes cast. After absentee and affidavit ballots were counted last week in Madison and Otsego County, Salka maintained a lead of 508 votes.

Oneida County has not completed its count yet, but they have received less than 150 total absentee and affidavit ballots so it is “mathematically impossible” for Magee to make up the difference, according to the Salka campaign.

“I’m truly grateful to the voters of Madison, Otsego and Oneida counties for entrusting me to represent them in the State Assembly,” said Assemblyman-Elect Salka. “I will be a tenacious fighter for our region; working hard to push back against policies that hurt Upstate. We need to focus on cutting taxes, getting rid of needless bureaucracy and red tape and creating an environment to grow good jobs.”

Magee said it appears that Salka has indeed won the race.

“My opponent worked hard; I did too, of course I have been for the last 28 years I have been in the assembly,” said the 14-term incumbent. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the Madison, Oneida and Otsego counties in the New York State Assembly, I’ll still be available if somebody wants something or needs something.”

Magee said he has no plans currently as to what he will do when he ends his tenure of office at the end of the year.

Salka will be sworn-in to the Assembly on Jan.1.

