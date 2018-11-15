Four-car crash in DeWitt results in driver’s death

A driver waiting to make a turn resulted in a fatal four-car crash early Thursday morning, Nov. 15, in DeWitt, resulting in the driver’s death on scene, according to the DeWitt Police Department.

At around 6:43 a.m. that day, DeWitt Police responded to a four-car motor vehicle collision on E. Molloy Road near the intersection of Falso Drive. Preliminary investigation showed that the victim, a 57-year-old male, was stopped in his vehicle, a four-door sedan, facing westbound on E. Molloy Road while waiting to make a left-hand turn into a business on E. Molloy Road, according to police. As the victim was waiting to turn, his vehicle was struck by a pick-up truck from behind, forcing the victim’s car into eastbound traffic and was struck by an oncoming SUV.

After striking the car, the pick-up truck continued westbound, striking a fourth vehicle driving eastbound on E. Molloy Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV and the fourth vehicle were both taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck did not receive any injuries, according to police.

The collision is currently under investigation, and names are not being released pending notification of family members.

No charges or tickets have been issued yet and are pending the results of the investigation. According to police, alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story