Southern Hills Posse riders help raise more than $43K through the Ride for Clear Path

Participants depart Clear Path on the first leg of the 2018 ride. (Courtesy Clear Path for Veterans)

Thanks to the efforts of the members of the Southern Hills Posse Motorcycle Club and more than 400 motorcycle participants, the sixth annual “Ride for Clear Path” raised $43,570 for Clear Path for Veterans.

Although the skies remained cloudy for most of the day, the 60-degree weather brought a near record number of riders and non-riding participants to this year’s ride, held on Sept. 30.

“That total far and away surpassed last year’s Ride total,” said Alex Behm, Clear Path for Veterans’ chief operations officer. “From day one, when the Southern Hills Posse began selling tickets in early April for this year’s Street Bob/ATV raffle, through general ticket sales for the event, we could not have eclipsed the $40,000 mark without the club’s assistance. We are very grateful for its members hard work on our behalf.”

Members of the Southern Hills Posse held its annual golf tournament at Vesper Hills Golf Club in Tully the weekend prior to the Ride for Clear Path. Through the club’s fundraising efforts, members presented Clear Path for Veterans a check for $30,000 at the post Ride ceremony.

The Ride for Clear Path features a scenic, hour-long motorcycle ride covering parts of Madison and Onondaga counties. One highlight for riders and passers-by is the pass through the village of Chittenango. Participants enjoyed a barbecued lunch prepared by the culinary program at Clear Path.

The winner of this year’s raffle, Jerry Rounds of Manlius, chose the 2018 Honda Pioneer Side by Side ATV. The raffle was partially underwritten by FX Caprara Harley-Davidson of Adams Center.

“This event is one more example of the tremendous volunteers that we have at Clear Path,” Behm said. “Our culinary team spends the week preparing for the barbecue lunch – in addition to feeding more than 150 Veterans during Canteen on Wednesday – plus it takes more than four dozen volunteers to ensure the event runs smoothly. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office graciously provides support for safety. Several local motorcycle clubs provide support as well as safety and technical backing. This is truly a large group effort and is a success thanks to so many.”

To see photos of this year’s Ride for Clear Path, visit Clear Path’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ClearPathForVeterans.

The Ride for Clear Path is one of four major fundraisers at Clear Path for Veterans that enables it to provide programs and services to more than 20,000 active duty, Reserve, Guard, Veterans, their families and caregivers each year. As Upstate New York’s Veteran Resource Center, Clear Path serves as a hub of information, programs and resources. Located just 14 miles east of Syracuse, the Chittenango-based non-profit relies on partnerships and collaboration, allowing it to act as a single point of connection for Veterans with what they need within 23 counties in New York.

