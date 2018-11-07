Stirpe wins reelection to state assembly, beats newcomer Paro

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-Cicero) won his fourth race for New York State Assembly’s 127th district, beating out newcomer and Republican Nick Paro by 15.6 percent.

Stirpe earned 31,856 votes, or 57.8 percent, compared to Paro’s 23,229 votes, or 42.2 percent of votes. The 127th district encompasses the towns of Clay, Cicero, Manlius, Pompey, Fabius and Tully.

Stirpe was first elected to his office in 2006 and in 2010 was defeated by Donald Republican Miller, reassuming office in 2013. He supports raising the minimum wage, a ban on hydrofracking and is against a tunnel option for the I-81 project.

While in the legislature, Stripe has accomplished work like collaborating with CenterState CEO to create a training program for manufacturing jobs, helping create the UAS Job Fund and passing all 10 points of the Women’s Equality Act. He has sponsored legislation including enacting the health care professional transparency act, establishing a court-appointed special advocates program to aid the family court and ensuring the rights of disabled individuals during investigations by the justice center.

Some of Stirpe’s endorsements included New York State United Teachers and the New York League of Conservation Voters.

“I am again honored to receive the support of the people of the 127th district,” said Stirpe in a Facebook post. “I’m hopeful the results reflect all we’ve accomplished in the past two years, from passing important legislation that benefits local schools and agriculture, to all we’ve done to attract new jobs and connect workers to these jobs. And I look forward to continuing this work in the term ahead. A special thanks to all the volunteers, supporters, friends, and family who helped with this year’s campaign.”

Paro currently works for County Executive Ryan McMahon at the Onondaga County Legislature and created Together Now, a non-profit that provides paid internship with local businesses to low-income high school students in Syracuse. He supports campaign finance reform, term limits for career politicians and is opposed to the community grid option for the I-81 project.

Some of Paro’s endorsements included the Onondaga County Libertarian Party and the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association.

“To my friends, my family, and my supporters — thank you,” said Paro in a Facebook post. “It was a blessing to run to be your representative in the Assembly and I am humbled by your support. Congratulations to Assemblyman Stirpe on his victory tonight. I look forward to the future and to New York representatives working hard for Central New York.”

