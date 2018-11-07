Post 88 to pay homage to veterans at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11

This year’s Veterans Day remembrance ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Memorial (Cannon) Park on Albany Street. The focus this year will be the 100th anniversary of the armistice, officially ending fighting in World War I.

Bill Tiliston, owner of Dave’s Diner at Common Grounds, across from Memorial Park on Albany Street, is offering a free cup of coffee to all veterans.

After the ceremony, all area veterans and their families are invited to the Cazenovia American Legion Post Home on Chenango Street for a luncheon hosted by Post 88 American Legion Auxiliary.

Memorial Day is set aside in May as a day for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in the service of our country. Veterans Day in November gives us an opportunity to thank the living veterans for their military service, and to acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated.

The words “thank you for your service” means to a veteran that his or her service to their country has not been forgotten. Please honor our veterans by flying the Flag on Veterans Day and by exercising your right to vote for the person of your choice on Election Day.

