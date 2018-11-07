 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

May wins state senate race

Nov 07, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, News, Politics

May wins state senate race

Rachel May gave a victory speech a little after 11 p.m. on election night at the Onondaga County Democratic Party election night headquarters at the Syracuse Marriott hotel.

By Jason Emerson

editor

Rachel May has won the race for state senate district 53 with 49% of the vote over Janet Burman’s 35%. May, a Democrat, received 44,717 votes while Burman, a Republican, received 32,636 votes.

Current state senator David Valesky, whom May defeated in the Democratic Party primary earlier this year, remained on the ballot on two third-party lines, and received 10,367 votes, or 11%.

In her victory speech a little after 11 p.m., May said, “To the people of the 53rd district, The trust you have placed in me as your new state senator is overwhelming.” She said the high voter engagement is “an extraordinary moment in our history,” and with the new Democratic majority in the New York State Senate “we have the opportunity to be part of important changes that will be good for Central New York” such as reforming election laws, fixing education funding and “finally get serious about climate change and poverty.”

Comment on this Story

Stirpe wins reelection to state assembly, beats newcomer Paro
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill