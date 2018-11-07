Katko retains congressional seat

Nov 07, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, News, Politics
John Katko
Editor
Republican John Katko has earned another term representing the 24th congressional district for New York, defeating his challenger Democrat Dana Balter by 15,000 votes.
Katko won his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives 129,276 (52 percent) votes to Balter’s 114,102 votes (46 percent).
“Honored and humbled to be re-elected to serve CNY for a third term in Congress,” Katko posted on his campaign Facebook page. “Thank you to our incredible supporters and volunteers. We could not have done this without you!”
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Nov 07, 2018 0
Nov 07, 2018 0
Nov 07, 2018 0
Nov 07, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 07, 2018