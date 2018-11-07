Katko retains congressional seat

John Katko

Republican John Katko has earned another term representing the 24th congressional district for New York, defeating his challenger Democrat Dana Balter by 15,000 votes.

Katko won his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives 129,276 (52 percent) votes to Balter’s 114,102 votes (46 percent).

“Honored and humbled to be re-elected to serve CNY for a third term in Congress,” Katko posted on his campaign Facebook page. “Thank you to our incredible supporters and volunteers. We could not have done this without you!”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story