Nov 07, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, News

Dump truck, tractor-trailer slide down embankment in Manlius

The Manlius and Fire and Police departments, along with Fayetteville firefighters and other mutual aid responders, spent nearly five hours Monday night rescuing a dump truck and tractor-trailer that slide off the road into an embankment near Limestone Creak in Manlius. (courtesy Manlius Fire and EMS Facebook page)

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

A dump truck and a tractor-trailer slid down an embankment during a rainy night last Monday in Manlius, causing three major sections of roads to be blocked off by emergency crews for nearly five hours.

A little after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, the Manlius Fire Department said it was dispatched to a reported serious motor vehicle accident near 5010 Highbridge Street in the Fayetteville Fire District. Upon arrival, crews discovered a dump truck and trailer over the embankment towards Limestone Creek.

Manlius and Fayetteville crews worked quickly to stabilize both vehicles but due to the location of the injured driver and the steep embankment, a technical rope rescue was performed, according to the fire department.

The victim was extricated from the scene and transported to an area hospital for further treatment, according to the department.

The three roads that intersect under the Route 92 bridge — Highbridge Street, Sweet Road and Woodchuck Hill Road — were closed for more nearly five hours after the crash, opening back up the roads at around 11:30 p.m. as crews remained on scene to assist heavy wreckers with the removal of the vehicles until then.

Heavy mutual aid was required, with responders including Manlius police and firefighters, Fayetteville firefighters, East Syracuse firefighters and Minoa Ambulance.

