Area election results

Nov 07, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

As of Nov. 7, according to the New York State Board of elections, the following are the results of several area races.

 

For U.S Congress, incumbent Republican John Katko has earned another term representing the 24th.

 

Katko defeated challenger Dana Balter with 129,276 votes to Balter’s 114,102.

 

In the state assembly race, incumbent Republican Gary Finch defeated Democrat challenger Keith Batman 28,759 to 21,664.

 

And in the state senate race Republican Bob Antonaccii defeated Democrat John Mannion 58,694 to 55,865 to represent the 50th.

