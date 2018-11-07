Antonacci claims win in 50th district state senate race, Mannion yet to concede

Robert Antonacci

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

Republican Bob Antonacci claimed a victory Tuesday night after the highly contested state Senate 50th district race resulted in his 2.43 percent lead over Democratic challenger John Mannion— but Mannion has yet to concede, waiting for the absentee ballots to be counted.

Antonacci, the county’s comptroller, earned 58,694 votes, or 50.42 percent, compared to Mannion, an AP biology teacher at West Genesee High School, earning 55,865 votes, or 47.99 percent. The 50th district includes most of Onondaga County and the western half of Syracuse, including Skaneateles, Pompey and Van Buren.

“The bottom line is I’m going to work hard, I’m going to talk to anybody who wants to talk about moving good policy to move New York state forward,” said Antonacci to his supporters, campaign staff and volunteers Tuesday night at his election party, according to a local radio station. “I’ll work with Democrats in New York City.”

Mannion also addressed his supporters Election night, explaining how there will be “a lot of good, meaningful legislation that’s going to get through the New York State Senate,” according to a local radio station.

“It’s going to help many people – people who don’t have a voice,” he said.

This was the first time in 26 years the seat has been open, and was recently vacated by Sen. John DeFrancisco, R-DeWitt, who announced his retirement last April.

Neither Antonacci nor Mannion have released official statements as of press time.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story