Harvest dinner slated for Nov. 10

Annual Marcellus Presbyterian Harvest Dinner Nov. 10

Submitted by Charlie Smith

Harvest Dinners are happening all over Central NY these days, and Marcellus is no different. For several years Marcellus First Presbyterian Church has been preparing one of these wonderful meals that reminds one of those dinners that you recall from when you were a child; meals like your mom and Aunt Mabel made at Thanksgiving. The difference is that you will share it with upwards of 300 people.

Shinaman Hall at MFPC is transformed into a lovely dining room, decorated by church members, to emphasize the beauty and bounty of upstate NY.

Friends settle around the tables to share laughter, conversation, and, of course, the delicious food. The church begins serving at 4 p.m. on Saturday, this year on Nov. 10, to allow those who wish to eat early to still get home before it gets too dark.

The serving ends at 7 p.m. to allow those who have activities earlier but still would like to gather their families to eat together. Of course there are always take-outs available if that is what you prefer.

Many years ago a member of the church’s congregation and a former teacher, James Durgee, founded a food pantry for the community that still functions in the church building today, and is now known as the Marcellus Ecumenical Food Pantry.

It serves over 75 families every month. A portion of the proceeds generated by the dinner always goes towards funding the pantry. The remainder is used to support the church and its many activities and missions.

Yes, the dinner is a joy to prepare, serve and eat, but the final big prize is the many homemade pies and other desserts.

The pies are the usual – apple, berry, cherry, pumpkin, and pecan, but there will be a few other delightful surprises! A good hot cup of coffee, or milk for the youngsters, makes for a great evening.

If you wish to have a great meal and a memorable evening, find your way to the center of Marcellus to the big white church on the corner, and join the crowd. You won’t be disappointed.

