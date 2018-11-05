East Syracuse turns up the heat for 12th annual Burn Run

Nov 05, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, News, Nonprofits
Over 500 runners burned up the pavement for the East Syracuse Fire Department’s 12th annual Burn Run, held on Sunday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at East Syracuse Fire Department Station no. 2. (photo by Lauren Young)
Staff writer
More than 500 runners turned out this past weekend in East Syracuse to help raise money for burn victims in the 12th annual Burn Run, sponsored by the East Syracuse Fire Department and the Burn Foundation of Central New York. The event, held at the East Syracuse Fire Department Station no. 2, located at 148 Sanders Creek Parkway, offered a free kids race, a 5K race and a 10K.
This year, the department is raising money to bring a new laser treatment technology to SUNY Upstate Medical University, helping burn victims minimize their scarring, said fire department President Paul Knierman.
“We’re looking to buy one or two machines for Upstate,” said Knierman.
Since the race’s inception, the East Syracuse Fire Department (ESFD) has donated toward treating burn survivors at local hospitals. In 2011, ESFD shifted its focus when the Burn Foundation of Central New York was formed, deciding to donate proceeds of the race toward the foundation that also supports the Clark Burn Center at SUNY Upstate Medical University. In its last two years, Knierman said the department raised $10,000 each year, and are reaching for that target again this year.
A majority of the funds go toward paying for children with burn injuries to attend Burn Camp, meeting with other adolescents that have suffered similar injuries and receiving emotional and physical support.
For more information about the East Syracuse Fire Department’s Burn Run, visit TheBurnRun.org or its Facebook page.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 05, 2018
Nov 05, 2018
Nov 05, 2018