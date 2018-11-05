East Syracuse turns up the heat for 12th annual Burn Run

Over 500 runners burned up the pavement for the East Syracuse Fire Department’s 12th annual Burn Run, held on Sunday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at East Syracuse Fire Department Station no. 2. (photo by Lauren Young)

This year, the department is raising money to bring a new laser treatment technology to SUNY Upstate Medical University, helping burn victims minimize their scarring, said fire department President Paul Knierman.

“We’re looking to buy one or two machines for Upstate,” said Knierman.

Since the race’s inception, the East Syracuse Fire Department (ESFD) has donated toward treating burn survivors at local hospitals. In 2011, ESFD shifted its focus when the Burn Foundation of Central New York was formed, deciding to donate proceeds of the race toward the foundation that also supports the Clark Burn Center at SUNY Upstate Medical University. In its last two years, Knierman said the department raised $10,000 each year, and are reaching for that target again this year.

A majority of the funds go toward paying for children with burn injuries to attend Burn Camp, meeting with other adolescents that have suffered similar injuries and receiving emotional and physical support.

For more information about the East Syracuse Fire Department’s Burn Run, visit TheBurnRun.org or its Facebook page.

