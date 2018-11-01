Happy 106th birthday, Robetta Featherly!

Nov 01, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Milestones, News
Robetta Featherly celebrated her 106th birthday Oct. 25 at the Silver Fox Senior Social Club.
One of CNY’s oldest residents celebrated her 106th birthday in style on Thursday, Oct. 25. Robetta Featherly was the guest of honor at the Silver Fox Senior Social Club for the special occasion. Robetta’s “magical” birthday featured a magician making a special appearance. The Silver Fox Senior Social Club is a not-for-profit Adult Social Day Center serving the needs of more than 40 seniors each day. The club offers an interactive, safe and engaging setting for seniors, with home-cooked meals, and provides a respite for caregivers.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Nov 01, 2018 0
Oct 31, 2018 0
Oct 31, 2018 0
Oct 31, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 01, 2018
Nov 01, 2018
Oct 31, 2018
Oct 31, 2018
Oct 31, 2018