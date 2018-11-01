 

Happy 106th birthday, Robetta Featherly!

Nov 01, 2018

Happy 106th birthday, Robetta Featherly!

Robetta Featherly celebrated her 106th birthday Oct. 25 at the Silver Fox Senior Social Club.

Robetta Featherly celebrated her 106th birthday Oct. 25 at the Silver Fox Senior Social Club.

One of CNY’s oldest residents celebrated her 106th birthday in style on Thursday, Oct. 25. Robetta Featherly was the guest of honor at the Silver Fox Senior Social Club for the special occasion. Robetta’s “magical” birthday featured a magician making a special appearance. The Silver Fox Senior Social Club is a not-for-profit Adult Social Day Center serving the needs of more than 40 seniors each day. The club offers an interactive, safe and engaging setting for seniors, with home-cooked meals, and provides a respite for caregivers.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

