November at Maxwell Library

Off the Shelf: November events at Maxwell Library

Art exhibit

Burnt Sienna, Cerulean Blue, Sky Lake Tree—A Collaboration in Poems and Paint

Sally Stormon and Patricia Roth Schwartz

Nov. 5 through 30

Opening reception and poetry presentation Monday, Nov. 5, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Watercolorist Sally Stormon and author Patricia Roth Schwartz combine their talents in a unique exhibit of paintings and poetry this month at Maxwell Library. At the opening reception, the public can meet Ms. Stormon and Ms. Schwartz, learn about their artistic collaboration, and listen to poetry read by the poet herself.

TBL Peer-Based Suicide Support Group

Nov. 1, 7, 15, 20, and 28, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Two Brothers’ Light is a non-profit organization that promotes suicide prevention and awareness. It holds peer-based support groups for individuals affected by suicide and other mental health issues. These meetings are free and open to anyone seeking information on suicide prevention and awareness, alternatives to suicide, or grief support for those affected by suicide. For more information, call 315-632-1996, or go to twobrotherslight.org.

Fall Puzzle Tree Craft with Mrs. Gaffney

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. For ages 5 to 12.

Use puzzle pieces to make your own colorful autumn tree. All supplies provided.

CNY Technology User Group

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

The CNYTUG comprises individuals whose level of skill with computing ranges from novice to professional. What draws the members together is the desire to explore the ever-changing world of technology, whether it involves laptops, cell phones, home security systems, or anything else that interests the inquisitive mind. The group meets on the first Monday of the month, unless it falls on a holiday. Each meeting starts with a Q&A session, so bring those pesky problems that have been troubling you. The meetings are open to the public. For more information on the group, go to the Central New York PC User Group website at www.cnypcug.org.

Unraveling Yarns Book Club

Thursday, Nov. 8, 10:30 to noon. Free. No registration.

All book selections have a mystery or suspense theme. Bring your needlework and unravel a different plot each month. Stop in at Maxwell for a copy of this month’s book, C.J. Box’s Stone Cold, and a reading guide. Non-knitters are also welcome.

Craft Class: Holiday Card Workshop

Thursday, Nov. 8, 5 to 7 p.m. Free. Registration appreciated. For adults.

Learn how to use a self-created stamped page for one of a kind holiday cards. You will learn how to use personal trimmers, paper punches, stamps and more. All supplies are provided. If you have a favorite paper cutter, scissors or tape runner, feel free to bring it along. Space is limited to 15.

Art Class for Kids—Fall Foliage Painting

Saturday, Nov. 10, 11 AM-NOON. Please bring $5 supply fee to class. Registration required. For ages 7 to 12. Presented by Kaley McHale.

Art instructor Kaley McHale guides you through creating beautiful fall foliage paintings using real leaves, paint, and print making techniques. All supplies provided.

Maxwell Family Movie

Saturday, Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m. Call for title. 2018; PG; 118 minutes. Free. No registration.

Mr. Incredible is left home with the kids when Elastigirl becomes the new face of superheros. Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library or go to our website for the title. Seating is limited, so come early. Bring a bag lunch.

Maxwell Matinee

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m. Call for title. 2018; PG-13; 114 minutes. Free. Registration preferred. For adults.

A woman grapples with running her mother’s villa while also expecting her first child and worries that she won’t be able to handle everything on her own, so she enlists two of her mother’s friends for assurance, help and guidance. Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library or go to our website for the title. Seating is limited, so please reserve your place online or by calling 315-672-3661. Popcorn provided.

Safe Place to Game

Wednesday, Nov. 14, 4 to 6 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. For ages 7 to 18.

Safe Place to Game is a community program where students and families can learn and play trading card games like Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh.

Owl Craft with Mrs. Gaffney.

Thursday, Nove. 15, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. For ages 5 to 12.

Use paper plates and newspaper to make a wise owl friend. All supplies provided.

Turkey Craft with Mrs. Gaffney

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free. Registration required. For ages 5 to 12.

Make a colorful turkey using paint sample strips. All supplies provided.

Between the Lines Book Club

Monday, Nov. 19, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

The group reads a variety of genres, from literary fiction to suspenseful bestsellers. Copies of this month’s selection, Emma Cline’s The Girls, and reading guides are available at the desk. Everyone is welcome.

Maxwell Library Board Meeting

Monday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m.

The Board of Trustees meets on the third Monday of each month unless stated otherwise. The public is welcome to attend. If you would like to address the board or request a topic to be put on the agenda, please contact director Amanda Perrine at aperrine@onlib.org at least two weeks before the meeting. The agenda is posted online one week before.

Cookbook Club

Tuesday, Nov. 27, noon to 1 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. This month’s theme is appetizers.

Love to cook and talk about food? Love to look through cookbooks or read food-themed books? Then this is the book club for you. Each month a theme or a book is chosen, each person brings a prepared dish to share and the cookbook that inspired the recipe, and everyone enjoys a potluck while discussing the books and food. Please bring a serving utensil for your dish. All other dishes and utensils are provided.

Genealogy Roundtable—Two sessions

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 1 to 3 p.m. Birth, marriage, and death records

Thursday, Nov. 29, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sources and source citations

Free. Registration preferred.

Join genealogist Amanda Perrine for Maxwell’s monthly Genealogy Roundtable. Library patrons interested in researching their own family histories get together to discuss problems in their research and share tips on sources and methodology. Both beginners and longtime researchers are welcome. November 28–Learn how to find and use birth, marriage, and death records. November 29–Learn how to figure out what sources to use in your research no matter what place or time frame and how to cite these sources when you find them.

Tech Class—Online Book Clubs

Thursday, Nov. 29, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. You may bring your personal laptop, tablet, or phone.

Maxwell has two fine groups that meet at the library monthly, but what if your niche reading isn’t part of the focus of either group? Well, just like Facebook and other social media apps let you keep in touch with far-flung friends, there are sites on the Internet that host book discussion groups on all sorts of topics, eras, genres, authors, and so on. November’s Tech Program at Maxwell will present a few of these sites and show how to find others.

PAWS of CNY Reading Dog Visit

Thursday, Nov. 29, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. Best for ages 5 to 12.

Come meet and read stories to Lumpi, a friendly dog volunteer from PAWS of CNY. This program allows children to practice reading aloud without the fear of being criticized or corrected. Each child can spend up to 10 minutes reading to Lumpi. Books are provided, or you can bring a special favorite one from home.

Ongoing programs for kids and teens (all free; no registration unless otherwise noted):

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

To promote reading to newborns, infants, and toddlers as well as to encourage parent and child bonding through reading, the 1000 Books Foundation has issued a challenge to parents to read 1000 books to their children before kindergarten. Stop in at Maxwell Library to get your first reading log and informational materials, and start reading!

Stories with Sally, for the under-3 crowd and a participating adult.

Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 5, 7, 14, 19, 21, 26, and 28 (not 12), 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Sally’s Story Time, for preschoolers ages 3 to 5.

Tuesdays, Nov. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Preschool Story Time with Ms. Melissa

Thursdays, Nov. 1, 15, and 29, 10:30 to 11 a.m.. Registration preferred. For children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or guardian.

This fun story time helps preschoolers develop early literacy skills and fosters curiosity. Come and enjoy stories followed by a simple craft. Younger (and older) siblings are welcome. November 1—Llama Llama books; November 15—Thanksgiving stories; November 29—Books about eyes, feet, and other body parts.

Monday Fundays with Ms. Melissa

Mondays, Nov. 5, 19, and 26, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For children ages 5 to 10.

Nov. 5—Paper bag turkey; Nov. 19—Thankful wreath; Nov. 26—Paper plate scarecrow.

Between Friends Book Club

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Registration preferred. Snacks provided.

Come share what you’re reading and why others should read it too. Make new friends and get great book suggestions from Ms. Melissa and the rest of the group.

Kids Only Book Club

Wednesday, Nov. 7, 4 to 5 p.m. For grades 2 to 5. Registration preferred. Snacks provided.

Come share what you’re reading and why others should read it too. Make new friends and get great book suggestions from Ms. Melissa and the rest of the group.

Family Fun Times; held on the second Saturday of the month.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 to 2:30 p.m. For all ages.

Come in with your family to read, play board games, practice your mini golf, put on a puppet show, and more. Be sure to check out the Maxwell Family Movie at 12:30.

Teen Scene

Tuesdays, Nov. 13, 20, and 27, 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 10 to 18. Bring a snack.

Activities will include crafts, projects, games, open mic, or you can suggest an upcoming activity.

With OverDrive and Hoopla, great entertainment is only a click away on your computer or mobile device. We have ebooks, audiobooks, music and videos, with new titles added daily. It’s easy, fun, and free! Call to set up a help session.

Get tech savvy by attending Tech Librarian Pete’s monthly classes. Catch up on what you missed with Handouts and Other Resources through the Digital tab on our website.

Your library card is the key to amazing free online encyclopedias, newspapers, magazines, archives, tutorials, and courses. Go to the Digital tab on Maxwell’s website, or to onlib.org/research/databases.

Ask about the variety of digital devices available for borrowing or in-library use.

Sign up for Maxwell’s monthly e-newsletter through our website, Facebook page, or at the circulation desk. See upcoming events and register as needed through our online events calendar. You can support Maxwell Library online through the PayPal Donate feature on our website.

Being a Friend of Maxwell is a great way to support the library. The group sponsors library programs and fundraising events. Click the Friends tab on maxwellmemoriallibrary.org for news and updates of meetings and special events.

Are you planning on visiting a New York State or an Onondaga County park? Borrow a NYS Empire Pass or an Onondaga County Park Pass from Maxwell Library before your trip. Both passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis to patrons over the age of 18 with OCPL library accounts in good standing. They may be checked out for three days, and must be returned in person at Maxwell. Call or stop in for more details.

Maxwell Memorial Library is located at 14 Genesee St., Camillus. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 to 3 p.m.; closed Sundays. Closed Monday, Nov. 12 for Veterans’ Day; closed from 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving. Please call 315-672-3661 for additional information about any of our programs, visit our website at maxwellmemoriallibrary.org, like us on Facebook, or find us on Instagram and Twitter @maxmemlib.

