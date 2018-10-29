 

Marcellus Rotary to host annual breakfast Nov. 4

Rotary Break FEAST to Benefit ‘In My Father’s Kitchen’

The annual fall happening, Break FEAST, sponsored by Marcellus Rotary Club  will raise funds for an amazing organization called In My Father’s Kitchen (IMFK).  IMFK was founded in 2011 by John and Leigh-Ann Tumino and is a faith-based organization offering assistance to homeless people through direct street outreach.  IFMK identifies chronically homeless individuals and tries to meet those unique needs of homeless people who are not yet ready to leave the streets and refuse to stay in emergency shelters.  IMFK provides basic necessities to  those individuals where they live on the streets until the person is comfortable accepting help.  Then IMFK works with community agencies to secure housing.  Since John and Leigh-Ann have won the trust of the people they serve, they often achieve results that no others can do.  You can learn more about IMFK at their web site: http://inmyfatherskitchen.org/what-we-do/.

Help IMFK by attending the Rotary Break FEAST which will be held on Sunday, Nov.. 4, from 8 to 12:30 p.m. at the Marcellus Fire Hall.  Have a great time meeting with fellow citizens and treating yourself to an excellent  FEAST which includes pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, and Matt Murphy’s “world famous” breakfast strata.  Participate in the  Silent Auction  where you can bid for  gift certificates and other gifts with the knowledge that every dollar you spend goes to IMFK.  Buy a ticket for the 50-50 raffle.  And keep your eyes open for local office candidates  who occasionally attend the festivities.

Then there will be the drawing for the quilt made and donated by the Thumbstall Quilt Guild,  Tickets  have been sold since May and  can still be purchased at the breakfast.  The proceeds from that will go to the Marcellus Historical Society.

Break Feast tickets range from free (under six )to $22 for a family of four.  Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for ages 6 to 12.

 

