Marcellus Rotary to host quilt auction

Marcellus Rotary honors World Polio Day

Oct. 24 is World Polio Day.

In 1988 Rotary International and World Health Organization set a goal to eradicate polio, when there were nearly 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries. Since then the number of wild polio cases in the world has been reduced to 19 (four in Pakistan and 15 in Afghanistan). Polio will be declared eradicated when no cases are reported in three years and it will be the second disease to be eradicated (small pox is the first.)

Locally in 1988 Frank Kelly, a Marcellus Rotarian (now deceased), convinced 100 percent of the Marcellus club members to each contribute $1,000 to begin the fight against polio, so our local community has been involved from the beginning and contributions have continued to this day.

World Polio Day was initiated by the Rotary Foundation nearly a decade ago to raise world awareness and is celebrated every October 24. The Marcellus Village mayor will issue a proclamation of this day. Rotary International is a partner in the Global Polio Eradication Program with organizations like- World Health Organization, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since 1979, no cases of polio have originated in the United States because of the invention of the vaccine. However, the virus has been brought into the country by travelers with polio. The last time this happened was in 1993. It takes only one traveler with polio to bring the disease into the United States (or any country).

Quilt raffle to benefit Marcellus Historical Society

Marcellus Rotary Club is selling raffle tickets for a beautiful quilt made and donated by the Thmbstall Quilt Guild in Marcellus. The quilt is approximately 72 inches square and was handmade by the Guild.

The tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and can be purchased from any local Rotarian or at the Pancake Breakfast on November 4 at the Marcellus Firehouse. The winning ticket will be drawn at the conclusion of the breakfast which runs from 8 to 12:30 p.m. The winner does not need to be present for the drawing. The proceeds will be given to the Marcellus Historical Society. Take a chance for a great cause and an opportunity to win a unique, one-of-a-kind quilt.

