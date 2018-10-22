Gilmore named 2018 Nelson Citizen of the Year

Laine Gilmore

Laine Gilmore has been selected as the 2018 Normal Odell Citizen of the Year, the Town of Nelson and the Erieville-Nelson Heritage Society have announced. Gilmore is being recognized for her work with the heritage society for being the driving force behind the society’s “Hills and Hollow” newsletter as editor and chief writer.

“This publication has dramatically increased society membership and interest in the town of Nelson and its history. Gilmore’s expertise in genealogy and computer skills has made the newsletter a great success,” according to a statement from the society.

Gilmore is co-town historian for Nelson and secretary of the heritage society. She also teaches piano, tunes pianos, is church pianist at the Lebanon Federated Church and a genealogist. She donates time to music causes and events such concerts in the park and Skunk Hollow Days.

“I was surprised and humbled to receive the Norman Odell Citizen of the Year Award,” Gilmore said. “I am really honored to join the past recipients, all of whom I have long admired and respected, and I’m extremely grateful to live in such a great community as Nelson.”

Gilmore and her husband Tim Murray have lived in Nelson for about 30 years.

All are invited to a reception honoring Laine Gilmore at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Nelson town office building, 4085 Nelson Road, Cazenovia.

