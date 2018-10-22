Cazenovia train depot recognized by historic sign

Oct 22, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, History, News
Gene Gissin and Roger Cook celebrate the dedication of a historic sign on William Street commemorating the terminus of the Cazenovia and Canastota Railroad, which operated for nearly 100 years. Gissin is the owner of the historic railroad depot building and Cook was on hand as part of the New Woodstock regional Historical Society (photo by Jason Emerson)
A new historic sign was dedicated in the village of Cazenovia this past weekend, commemorating the original terminus of the Cazenovia and Canastota Railroad.
The sign is located at 25 William Street at the entrance to Gene Gissin Photography. Gissin’s studio is inside the original 1894 train depot building, which has been preserved since its 1967 closing by the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation and Gene and Betty Gissin.
“The CPF has been very helpful; the community has been very appreciative; it’s been a very good time for me,” Gissin said during the dedication ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 21. “This building is on the National Registry [of Historic Places], which has always been a feather in my cap, and this is a continuation of respect for the building, so I’m delighted to have the sign.”
