CAZENOVIA FOUNDER’S DAY TRIBUTE: Statue of town founder John Lincklaen unveiled in Lakeland Park

Paul Brooks and sculptor Dexter Benedict remove the cover on “Lincoln’s Vision,” the sculpture of Cazenovia founder John Lincklaen, during a ceremony in Lakeland park on Oct. 20. (photo by Jason Emerson)

A chilly, windy day could not stop more than 130 people from coming to Lakeland Park last Saturday to celebrate Founder’s Day in Cazenovia and witness the unveiling of a statue to town founder John Lincklaen on the shores of Cazenovia Lake.

“Lincklaen’s Vision,” the product of three years’ work — and 10 years of planning — is a 500-pound bronze sculpture of Lincklaen, slightly larger than life, sitting on a rock looking east down what is now Albany Street drawing out plans for the future village of Cazenovia. He sits on a stone plaza near the park bandstand, accompanied by a second stone with a plaque acknowledging project donors.

“This day has been a dream of mine for many, many years,” said Paul Brooks, chair of the Lincklaen Statue Committee, during the Oct. 20 dedication ceremony. “The process was quite involved, and there’s a lot of people to thank, I can tell you.”

Brooks, a former village trustee, along with Paul Parpard, a local artist, came up with the idea for a statue of Cazenovia’s founder years ago. They approached the village board in 2016 to get official permission and buy-in on the project, found Penn Yan sculptor Dexter Benedict to create the statue, and embarked on a multi-year fundraiser to bring the idea to fruition.

More than $45,000 was donated for the project by local individuals and organizations, along with thousands of dollars’ worth of in-kind services, Brooks said.

During the unveiling ceremony, public officials, historians and the sculptor made remarks about the importance of history and the creation of the statue itself.

State Senator David Valesky read a proclamation from himself and State Assemblyman Bill Magee celebrating the event and signifying “our gratitude for the effort to keep New York history alive.”

Cazenovia Town Supervisor Bill Zupan thanked Brooks and Parpard for their vision, and said it is “Really important to remember history to know where we come from and where we are going.”

Village Deputy Mayor Amy Mann spoke about the process of locating the statue in Lakeland Park. She said other locations throughout the village were considered for the statue, but it was decided that Lincklaen’s words in October 1792 describing the area as “situation superb” for a community were best exemplified in Lakeland Park.

She said additional interpretive signage will eventually be added to the park — as part of the park master plan, currently underway — that will further explain Lincklaen and his contributions to the community.

“I have been awaiting this day with anticipation and I look forward to meeting John in person,” Mann said.

Local historian Russell Grills, who was also the former site manager for Lincklaen’s historic home at Lorenzo State Historic Site, read from a report written by John Lincklaen’s employer, Theophilus de Cazenove, of the Holland Land Company, after his first visit to the community named in his honor. “All is happy with rustic houses on the slope,” he wrote in 1793, only six months after Lincklaen first visited the area.

Current Lorenzo site manager Michael Roets, said that history of Lorenzo and the Lincklaen family tells “a great American story” and the mansion and its contents are “exciting historical treasures.” The fact that these have ben preserved shows that Cazenovia is a community that “understands the importance of preserving and promoting history.” Cazenovia “is a place where people get it,” he said.

George Williams, president of the Cazenovia Lions Club Foundation, which was the channel for the donations for the statue project, said the organization was proud to be a part of the effort. The statue will last “more than a lifetime,” he said, and he complimented sculptor Benedict: “Because of your work future generations will come here face-to-face with the history of our town.”

Benedict thanked everyone involved in the project, and said he hoped his work “evokes the presence of John Lincklaen.”

“This was a great opportunity for me to bring back to light an image of John Lincklaen,” he said. “It is very satisfying, very gratifying to have him in place, finally.”

When Brooks and Benedict unveiled the statue after all the remarks, an audible exclamation pervaded the crowd. Everyone in the audience then came forward to get a closer look at the statue and the plaza, read the plaque of donor names and have their pictures taken with the statue, courtesy of local photographer Gene Gissin.

“It’s outstanding,” said Valesky after taking a close-up look at the statue. “History is so important and critical; we do these things to keep history alive … Ii’s really just a tremendous thing. The village and town should be proud.”

“I think it’s really cool,” said village resident Chip Davis. “I’m happy to be a part of it.”

“I think this whole stone area is really nice,” said resident Sharye Skinner. “When they asked me to donate I thought this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the town.”

Jon Kogut, owner of Spruce Ridge Landscaping, who constructed the stone plaza for the statue, said it was a fun project, and working with Paul and Joan Brooks was a great experience. “I think it turned out well,” he said.

Both of the Brookses said after the event that they were overwhelmed by the public turnout.

“I’m just shocked at how many people were here,” Joan said. “Paul has talked about this for 10 years … I think about all the people who participated to make this happen — it’s awesome.”

“It’s so gratifying that people are so appreciative this has been created and is now in place for the future,” said Paul.

The event also included music by the Cazenovia High School Brass Ensemble, refreshment courtesy of The Brewster Inn and The Lincklaen House, children’s activities courtesy of the Cazenovia Public Library and a tour of historic Lakeland Park by Ted Bartlett, chair of the village historic preservation committee.

Lincklaen Statue Committee

Barb Bartlett

Joan Brooks

Elisha Davies

Caitlin Giambee

Russ Grills

Betsy Kennedy

Lauren Lines

Mary Padgett

Paul Parpard

Dave Porter

Peter Winkert

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story