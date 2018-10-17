Years Ago in Skaneateles

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

20 Years

… Skaneateles High School, received an honor award from the National Merit Program. Two Skaneateles students, Ashford Bradly and Becky Mitchell, became semi-finalists in the 1999 National Merit Program and eight others were named Commended Students. Only 34,500 students nationwide are accepted into this program every year, so it is a great honor to see that some Skaneateles students appeared on the list. Recently, Skaneateles High School received a National Blue Ribbon Award. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public schools based on their overall academic excellence. Only 349 schools throughout the nation received this recognition this year, so yet again, it is an honor for our small town to be recognized.

40 Years

… a bid was accepted to add a warming area to the Austin Ice Rink. The Village Board approved a grant for $202,853, which today would be equivalent to $784,487.31. Originally the addition was used as a locker room and a warming area for the public; however, today it is home to the Skaneateles Nursery School. The nursery school transferred from the Saint James Episcopal church in 2016, after renovating the addition to accommodate its new young pupils. The space has now been repurposed, but we look forward as it starts the path to education for the youth of our community for years to come.

60 Years

… the Skaneateles Press published ads for a ‘59 Chevy Impala Sport and a ‘59 Ford Thunderbird. It may seem foreign in this day and age, but back then seatbelts were not a requirement in cars at the time. According to Business Insider, seat belts have only been mandatory since 1964. Since this law has been passed the number of car fatalities has decreased greatly, going from approximately 55,000 per year in the late 1960s to around 35,000 per year in the 2010’s. Vehicle safety has come a long way.

80 Years

… The Skaneateles Press published an article regarding the recurring trend of shorter skirts on women. In the article it states, “knee length skirts of the flapper era are on their way back.” Like the flapper era and the 1930s, 2017 had a shocking up rise in knee length skirts. According to howomen.com, designers love these midi skirts because they can harmonize with virtually any piece of clothing or footwear. Additionally, other fashion trends that were popular in the 20th century, such as leather jackets and flare jeans, are making a comeback today. This establishes the idea that fashion trends are, in fact cyclical. Trends that were once popular during the 1920s became popular again in 1938; and trends that were popular in the 1980s are becoming popular again in 2018. Many department stores such as Marshall’s, Kohl’s, and J.C. Penney carry short and fashionable skirts that can bring you right back to the flapper era.

100 Years

… the Skaneateles Press published a shocking piece regarding forest fires that caused the death of 500 people in areas including Northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. Despite our newspaper usually covering news stories in local areas, this national incident was drastic enough to be published locally. Scientific research emphasizes that the amount of forest fires per year is still increasing, most likely due to global warming. In 2018 there has already been more than 46,700 wildfire outbreaks across the United States. The best way to decrease the deadly fires is to increase awareness and environmental knowledge.

