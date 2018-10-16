CROP Walk returns

CROP Walk prepares for 33rd year

Submitted by Rev. Joellyn Tuttle

Skaneateles Area CROP Walk coordinator

The community of Skaneateles has participated in CROP Walks for 33 years. Through this walk the Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry, the Spafford Food Pantry, and Food Pantries around the country receive funding raised by people willing to put their feet to work. This year’s Skaneateles Area CROP Hunger Walk will be on Sunday, October 21 at the Austin Park Pavilion (the “old ice rink”) at 1 E. Austin St., Skaneateles. Registration and Sign-in is at 12:30 pm, with the step-off to the walks along various routes begins at 1:00 pm. This year the indoor route in the arena will have informational stations featuring Indonesia. Indonesia recently suffered a devastating earthquake and tsunami that also triggered volcanic eruptions on some of the islands in this country made up of islands. Some of the funds raised here will go to help farmers replant and replenish their livestock supply so they can produce their own food once again. CROP Walk’s parent organization, Church World Service will also be on site to provide multiple emergency services including providing food and drinking water for persons affected by this disaster. For those completing the learning station route, there are small prizes available at the registration table.

In addition to the indoor learning station route, there is a 1-mile route around Austin Park and the favorite 3.2 mile (5 K) scenic walk through the village. All the routes are stroller and wheel chair friendly. Canine companions are welcome to join us if they remain leashed.

This year, registering to walk or to make a donation can be done online; just go to our Skaneateles Crop Hunger Walk page, crophungerwalk.org/skaneatelesny. Another new way of contributing to CROP is to look for the CROP Walk Donation Jars at some village businesses. A QR code on the jar links directly to our page to contribute using a credit or debit card; and of course, loose change is always appreciated. Remember 25 percent of the total funds generated by our walk will remain in our community to support our local food pantries. Additional information about the Walk can be found at our village churches or by contacting Rev. Joellyn Tuttle, 315-685-5963.

