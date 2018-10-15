 

CCE to host landscaping for water quality forum

On Oct. 23, from 7 to 9 p.m.  in the Skaneateles High School, Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a forum for property owners on how to landscaping for water quality. Attendees will learn from experts on how to make small changes that will help the water leaving their property have a positive impact on water quality in their community. Those who want to join community-wide efforts to ‘take a stake in our lakes’ and learn how to reduce non-point source pollution on their properties are encouraged to join.

Event will include presentations by NYSDEC, Dr. Donald Leopold, Chair and Distinguished Teaching Professor, SUNY ESF, and Environmental and Ecological Consultant, Matthew J. Biondolillo, CERP, PMP. Presentations will cover the NYSDEC Nutrient Runoff Law and Fertilizer/Phosphorous restrictions, how to design a landscape that works to protect water quality and reduce erosion without losing space to recreate, and how to select native species that are no maintenance, resilient, and ecologically valuable. Information will be applicable to home gardens, urban areas, and large scale restoration.

Event is free and open to the public. Easy-to-use resources will be provided for attendees who pre-register. Please RSVP through registration link located on CCE Onondaga’s Event Page. reg.cce.cornell.edu/Landscaping4WQ_231

This event is presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse Water Department in partnership with the Town of Skaneateles and the Skaneateles Lake Association.

For questions or concerns regarding this event please contact Shannon Fabiani, Water and Ecology Specialist at slf226@cornell.edu or 315-424-9485.

If you go

Informational Forum: Landscaping for Water Quality

Oct. 23, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Skaneateles High School Auditorium

49 E Elizabeth St., Skaneateles

Free and open to the public. Easy-to-use resources will be provided for attendees who pre-register.

 

