Home a ‘total loss’ in Delphi Falls fire

Oct 12, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, News

A home on Delphi Falls Road caught fire Friday morning, Oct. 12. and was described as a "total loss." (photo by Jason Emerson)

By Jason Emerson

Editor

A Delphi Falls home is being described as a “total loss” after it caught fire today.

At least 10 fire departments, plus multiple law enforcement and medical agencies, responded to a structure fire with a person inside reported at around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, at 8931 Delphi Falls Road.

When the first fire crews arrived on scene — from the Delphi Falls Fire Department — the owner of the one-floor ranch house with attached garage was being walked out of the enflamed building by a neighbor, said Delphi Falls second assistant fire chief Randy Carpenter.

The homeowner was given oxygen but not taken to the hospital.

“He’s lived in that house his whole life,” Carpenter said. “It’s definitely a total loss.”

Carpenter said fire officials had not yet determined how or where in the structure the fire started.

Delphi Falls fire crews were assisted on scene by crews from Cazenovia, New Woodstock, Manlius, Pompey Hill, DeRuyter, Apulia, Tully, Fayetteville and Tioughnioga.

“Thank god for mutual aid, and thanks to everyone who came out,” Carpenter said. “Without them, it probably would have been a lot worse.”

As of noon, fire crews were still on scene. Carpenter said it would taker a few hours to clean it up and be sure the fire is completely out.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

