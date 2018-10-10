Madison County courthouse ‘topping out ceremony’ held

Madison County Board of Supervisors members sign the last steel beam to be put into place in the renovated county courthouse in Wampsville. (photo courtesy Madison County Public Information Office)

On Oct. 9, a Topping Out Ceremony was held at the Madison County Courthouse. Members of the Madison County Board of Supervisors, county judges and the contractors and staff who have worked on the upgrades to the Madison County Courthouse gathered to watch as ironworkers installed the last piece of structural steel.

The steel beam was put in place with an American Flag and was signed by many members of the Madison County staff and the construction crew.

Upgrades to the Madison County Courthouse began almost a year ago on October 18, 2017, and with the installation of this last steel beam the project is more than 50 percent completed. The entire project is expected to be completed in May 2019.

Immediately following the installation of the last steel beam, Madison County hosted a luncheon to show their appreciation for the hard work by the entire construction crew.

“This is a historic day for Madison County,” said Madison County Chairman John M. Becker. “I want to thank the entire crew for their dedication and hard work on this project. The construction crews never stop; they are out working diligently in rain or shine ensuring this project will be done by next May. Their work and craftsmanship have been superb.”

“The people of Madison County should be proud of what is being accomplished here,” said Laird Updyke, senior project manager for LeChase Construction. “This construction team is one of the most hard-working and cohesive groups I have had the opportunity to work with. This historic courthouse building is being preserved, improved and made more accessible by skilled professionals that take pride in the work they do. Every team member that comes to work here each day is helping to erect and create a building that we’ll be honored to tell our families and friends, ‘I helped build that.’”

The Madison County Courthouse was built in 1910, since then it had few upgrades. This $18.4 million renovation focuses on ADA accessibility, efficiency and increased security.

