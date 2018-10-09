Skaneateles High School named Blue Ribbon Scholar School

High School named Blue Ribbon Scholar School

U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, today announced 349 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018, including Skaneateles High School.

As a National Blue Ribbon School for 2018, Skaneateles High School was recognized as an Exemplary High Performing School among the state of New York’s highest performing schools, measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

“I’m pleased to celebrate with you as your school is named a National Blue Ribbon School,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. “We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives. Congratulations on your students’ accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.

This coveted award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

Skaneateles High School Principal, Greg Santoro, revealed today’s announcement to faculty, staff and students earlier this afternoon in a special gathering.

“The toughest job in America is educating our youth,” Santoro told staff and students. “We have one of the finest faculty you could ever have and I am proud to be your principal. Know that your work, day in and day out, and what you do for our students is not only recognized here in our own house, through our local BOCES, through New York State, but now nationally. All of us are a part of one of the greatest high schools in America.”

In just the last year, Skaneateles High School has been recognized as a Reward School by the state Education Department, as well as a Gold Medal school in the U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools Rankings.

