JE voters approve capital project

Jordan-Elbridge voters approve $3.8 million capital project

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District voters approved a $3.8 million capital project on Tuesday, Oct. 2, by a vote of 94 to 21.

The project includes creating a single point of entry at the main entrances of each school building to improve security. It also includes new PA systems and cameras at each building, relocating the nurse’s office at the elementary school to the first floor, a new generator at Elbridge Elementary, new lights outside the middle school, additional security door hardware at each school, and more.

“We’d like to thank our community for coming out to vote and supporting our schools,” said Superintendent James Froio. “All of these upgrades and having a secure, single point of entry at each school will create an even safer environment for our students and staff.”

To pay for the $3.8 million project, the district will use $1 million from its capital reserve fund and use state building aid to cover the remaining $2.8 million. The project requires no additional school taxes for residents.

The costs at each building are estimated at: Elbridge Elementary: $2,210,000, Jordan-Elbridge Middle School: $1,150,000 and Jordan-Elbridge High School: $440,000.

Work on the project is anticipated to start in May of 2020 and conclude in October.

