Grace Episcopal’s ‘Pet Project’ benefits homeless companion animals

The Rev. Cathy Carpenter, rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Baldwinsville, blesses a dog at the church's annual Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi Pet Blessing in 2015. (facebook.com/GraceBville)

Grace Episcopal Church will bless companion animals and donations to HumaneCNY at the annual Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi Pet Blessing at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7. The brief service of blessing will be held in the outdoor memorial garden area (indoors in case of bad weather) and followed by treats for animals and their human companions. All are welcome. Grace Episcopal Church is located at 110 Oswego St. in Baldwinsville.

Grace Church’s September Outreach is “Pet Project”: a collection of materials and money for HumaneCNY. Items needed include canned or dry food for dogs and cats, non-clumping kitty litter, toys, treats, towels and blankets (used but clean). Items may be brought to the event or dropped off at the church on Sunday morning or Monday through Friday during office hours (weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

“Companion animals are a gift of God,” said the Rev. Cathy Carpenter, rector of Grace Church. “Pets can take us out of our own self-focused concerns, and give us a hint of the uncomplicated and unconditional love that is at the heart of God, both in their love for us, and what they call forth from those who care for them.”

