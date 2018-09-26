Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

This week’s column was researched and written by Jack Lovier and Ella Olsen.

26 Years Ago

… an article about a gymnastic team’s victory was published in The Skaneateles Press. In 1992, Marcellus gymnasts defeated Cortland/Homer. In the article it shares that Marcellus girls, Lindsay Witmer, Lisa Stevens and Amy O’Connor won events against their opponents. Which put them in first (Witmer), second (Stevens) and third (O’Connor) to leading in the defeat of their competition. Sadly, today, there is no longer a school gymnastics team for schools like Marcellus and Homer. However, the newspaper still regularly publishes the accomplishment of high school athletes participating in sports like Football, Cross Country and Soccer. Who doesn’t love a good game?

50 Years Ago

… The Skaneateles Press released an article about how Skaneateles was dedicated as a scenic spot by the County Legislature. It claimed that the people of Skaneateles had pride in keeping their houses clean as well as their town. This remains true today as evident by the number of visitors in and around Skaneateles each day visiting attractions such as the Judge Ben Wiles and the Sherwood Inn.

75 Years Ago

In 1943, a small article about a Skaneateles High School report card survey was published in The Skaneateles Press. It stated that report cards are “sent to the home every 10 weeks and at the middle of each 10-week period, letters and commendation cards are sent. The letters are sent to those students whose works has been unsatisfactory and suggested procedures as to how improvement may be made are included in these letters.” It’s amazing, how even 75 years later students’ performance is indicated every 10 weeks. However, with modern technology students and parents alike have access to grades on a daily basis.

100 Years Ago

… the Skaneateles Press had published an article about a dreadful outbreak of the Influenza that killed around 30 million people around the world. According to the article, the Syracuse hospitals were caring for hundreds of Influenza victims and states that people under 30 years of age were the most susceptible. It also said that the disease hit Germany the hardest of all the countries affected. Today, we have much better medicines and use vaccines to prevent illnesses like Influenza from being as bad as they were a century ago.

