Skaneateles Middle School to host annual BBQ fundraiser

The Skaneateles Middle School Student Council is set to present its 18th annual Dinosaur BBQ, Gianelli Sausage Drive-Thru Fundraiser on Wednesday, October 3 beginning at 3 p.m. in front of Skaneateles Middle School.

The day’s menu includes a Gianelli Sausage with peppers and onions, a Dinosaur BBQ pulled pork sandwich, or a Carolina Sandwich with pulled pork topped with coleslaw.

Each dinner choice comes with Dinosaur BBQ style baked beans, coleslaw, chips, and soda or water for only $9.

The fundraiser will run from 3 p.m. until the menu is sold out.

“One of the greatest parts of this fundraiser is that the kids run the whole thing,” said fundraising coordinator, Scott Stagnitta. “From set-up, to some food prep, as well as ticket sales both in the drive-thru and pre-sale. The kids have it down perfectly. You don’t even have to get out of your car. We usually sellout within the first two hours or so.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward Student Council operations costs, the Student Council’s Holiday Shopping Spree, and other events throughout the school.

Should weather affect the afternoon, a rain date is scheduled for Thursday, October 4.

