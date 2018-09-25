JE students praise extracurricular opportunities

“Being involved in sports doesn’t just keep you busy, it helps with academics and time management.”

“It keeps you active and they’re a lot of fun. In every sport, you find new friends.”

Those were just some of the messages Jordan-Elbridge Middle School students heard from about 15 Jordan-Elbridge High School students at an assembly on Sept. 12 lauding the benefits of participating in sports, music and drama programs.

Each high school student told the audience which activity he/she participated in and how it helped them during their academic career.

Athletic director Daniel Stadtmiller said he benefitted long-term from playing sports in high school, and that being on a team teaches you time management, respect and accountability.

“I really encourage you to get involved. You have a ton of activities here that you can be a part of,” he said.

Senior Meagan Jackson came up with the idea for the assembly during the summer after noticing how the girls’ soccer was a bit short on players. She also said she’s enjoyed the benefits of participating in other activities.

“I’m in quite a few things, and they’ve really helped me,” she said. “I’ve gained a great friend group and learned a lot about time management. Participating in other activities also helps you figure out how to balance everything.”

