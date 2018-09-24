Marcellus rotary learns about Alzheimer’s

Marcellus Rotary Club learns about Alzheimer’s

The Marcellus Rotary Club is the local branch of the world’s largest voluntary service organization, Rotary International, which has 33,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and more than 1.2 million members.

The local club consists of 27 members and is known in the community for its Pancake Breakfasts to fund local needs, maintaining the flower beds at the post office, sponsoring international students, building the Gazebo in the park, providing scholarships in the high school, the Annual Brud Wilson golf tournament and a host of other activities that demonstrate “Service Above Self.”

At a recent meeting Martha Hutchison from the Alzheimer’s Association revealed all the services available for families and patients of this disease.

The association also promotes research into the causes and cures of the disease and is sponsoring “The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in Syracuse on Sept. 29 which is part the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care.

Almost every person knows someone who has been afflicted with this disease.

New students and their parents were welcomed and introduced to their school principals and administrators at a dinner and presentation at the Middle School cafeteria on September 4, the 20th year for this event started by Nancy Seeley and now sponsored by Rotary.

Marcellus Rotary meets weekly from 7 to 8 a.m. at Finally Ours restaurant and second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Pizza Boise in Marcellus.

