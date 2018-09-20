Manlius one of top places in Upstate NY where drivers more likely to hit deer

Sep 20, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, News
(photo courtesy NYup.com)
Staff Writer
Manlius is one of 49 cities and towns in Upstate New York where drivers are more likely to hit a dear, according new information from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
According to data from the bureau, which collects data from car insurance claims filed due to damage from animals, and a new list from NYup.com, 57 animal loss claims were reported in 2017. Manlius ranks no. 48 on the list, tied with Albion in Orleans County.
Syracuse was ranked fourth place with 137 reported cases of animal loss claims in 2017. Rochester was ranked number one, with 487 animal loss claims reported in 2017.
The full list with animal collision count for all 49 towns be found at NYup.com.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
